Agencies continue to drive relief efforts to support the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines

Following the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), is hosting a relief collection drive as part of our ongoing response and relief efforts in support of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Through this initiative, the national community can once again demonstrate our true Caribbean solidarity by providing much needed relief items to many persons and families during this critical time.

Persons and organisations who are interested in donating to the relief collection drive are asked to follow the Immediate Needs List provided by the National Emergency Management Organisation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While we are aware that many persons would want to give many items in the spirit of humanitarianism, it is important that we do not send unsolicited supplies that may overwhelm the country’s logistics system (Please see the attached listing).

To assist you in this venture, the ODPM with support from the Disaster Management Units of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MoRDLG), Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) International, has established a number of relief collection centres across Trinidad and Tobago (Please see the attached listing).

For your convenience, relief items can be dropped off today (Saturday 10th April, 2021) at all centres and collection will resume on Monday 12th April, 2021. The collection centres will therefore NOT be opened tomorrow (Sunday 11th April, 2021). Please note that today, in observance of their Sabbath, the ADRA International warehouse will only be available from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Every little contribution will help as we stand in support of our sister Caribbean nation in her time of need.

The Ministry of National Security extends its heartfelt thanks to you for giving kind consideration to our request and urges you to adhere to the national COVID-19 guidelines and protocols provided by the Ministry of Health. For further information, please visit our website at www.odpm.gov.tt