Aerial Recovery Group & Global Empowerment Mission deployed to St. Vincent to respond to La Soufriere volcano eruption

Nashville, April 12, 2021 — Aerial Recovery Group, a global emergency management firm, and Global Empowerment Mission, a disaster relief non-profit, are jointly deploying to St. Vincent in the Caribbean to respond to the La Soufriere volcano eruption. A group of volunteers will be on the ground on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 to work with the government and local NGOs on emergency response. The team will be delivering critical aid, conducting emergency response assessment and gathering footage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in response to the mounting situation from the La Soufriere eruption. They will also be sending immediate relief and aid to the displaced people of St. Vincent through their local partners at the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

Aerial Recovery Group will be capturing live footage of the situation on the ground and the emergency response in order to bring much needed awareness and additional aid to the critical situation in St. Vincent.

About Aerial Recovery Group

Aerial Recovery Group is a disaster management firm whose mission is to save lives, eliminate confusion, maximize support and accelerate recovery by working alongside governments to create resiliency plans, local training programs and perform emergency relief and disaster management. The organization frequently uses its skilled team, the Aerial Volunteer Corps, as resources to perform pro-bono volunteer missions in disaster struck areas. These volunteer missions take place in partnership with Aerial's nonprofit arm, Aerial Global Community, the organization's 501(c)3, whose goal is to solve global issues and rebuild nations.

One hundred percent of the funds donated for Volunteer missions go directly to the needs of the people affected, with the Volunteer Corps hand delivering emergency aid in the hard-hit communities after disasters.

