Tropical Storm Kirk (Adv #12)

by NEMO

ADVISORY ISSUED AS OF 2 PM, SEP. 27, 2018.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Saint Lucia. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Barbados, Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At 2 p.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 14.0 north, longitude 59.9 west or 74 miles or 119 km east of Saint Lucia. This system is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph or 22 km/h. On this forecast track, the centre will move over the Lesser Antilles within the tropical storm warning area this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph or 85 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next couple of days, but Kirk is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. Seas are rough and small craft operators and local fishermen are strongly advised to remain in port today.

Residents are advised to stay away from coastal areas. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides should take all necessary precautions against these hazards. Residents of Saint Lucia and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean islands are asked to closely monitor the progress of this system.

