Tropical Storm: Dorian: Information Bulletin no. 1

The situation

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on Saturday 24 of August 2019, a newly formed tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

At 2:00 PM, 26-August 2019 NOAA, reported that the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 58.3 West. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is expected to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecasted during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday and is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Dorian is currently, a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.