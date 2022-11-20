St. Lucia: Flash Floods - Nov 2022, DREF Application (MDRLC005)

What happened, where and when?

On 6 November 2022, heavy rains associated with an upper-level trough caused widespread flooding and landslides in a number of communities in the north of St Lucia. Nearly 200 families have been displaced from the flooding. Whilst some displaced persons are with families and friends, a number of affected persons continue to occupy the impacted residences. Approximately 5,500 people overall have been impacted across the communities of Corinth, Bois drorange, and Grande Riviere in Gros Islet District, as well as isolated cases in other districts.

Rapid needs assessments indicated that most families have suffered damage and loss of household items and personal belongings. The most urgent needs include sleeping items such as mattresses as well as food and clothing.

The general population has returned to normal daily routines with the clearance of road networks and the restoration of electricity and water. Although clean-up of the homes continue, families are at different stages of clean-up. There are increased levels of stress and anxiety amongst the affected population.

Scope and Scale

As the rainy season peaks, the island of St Lucia has continued to experience persistent rainfall over the last two months contributing to heavily saturated soils.

On 6 November, the northern part of the island experienced massive flash flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains associated with the passage of an upper level-trough. The Meteorological Office has described the event as "unexpected and isolated" as only communities in the north and Bexon experienced rainfall and flooding. A weather report issued by the Saint Lucia Met Services on 7 November, indicated that up to 42.5mm of rainfall was registered at George FL Charles Airport in Castries, as compared to 5.7mm at the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort during a 24 hour period.

Reports received by the Saint Lucia Red Cross indicate that communities in Marc/Bexon, Beausejour, Bois d'orange, Grande-Riviere, Corinth and Assou Canal had been submerged in deep water causing residents to be trapped in their homes. Rescue teams including police and fire-service personnel reported having to rescue families from their homes. Additionally, roads were made impassable as rivers had overflowed their banks and poured onto the main highways and roadways of these communities. Businesses along the highway were also impacted resulting in closure of business. Two educational institutions remain close to undergo cleaning associated with the flooding of these institutions.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Based upon an initial rapid assessment by SLRC volunteers of impacts of the flooding, families have been displaced, and partial and complete loss of household items have been reported including furniture, bedding and sleeping material, clothing, personal documents and food. The National Society estimates there are approximately 200 displaced families. No shelters were opened as persons sought shelter with family members, friends and relatives.