Snapshot: Climate-smart disaster law in Saint Lucia

In Saint Lucia, the Government, Saint Lucia Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are working towards strengthening and integrating disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation in law and policy.

This snapshot connects this work with the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP), a global initiative bringing together stakeholders from climate, humanitarian and development communities with the aim of making 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025. REAP Target 1 encourages countries to review and integrate their disaster risk management and climate change adaptation laws, policies and/or plans to ensure that they reduce climate change impacts and exposure on people and the environment.