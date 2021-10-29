Saint Lucia: Dengue Outbreak Final Report (MDRLC004)

A ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Context

On 26 August 2020, St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness declared an outbreak of dengue fever. The Syndromic Surveillance report for epidemiological week 42 (dated 22 October 2020) indicated 801 confirmed cases on the island with a further 333 suspected cases. According to the Surveillance Report for epidemiological week 52 (dated 7 January 2021), there were 1,318 confirmed cases of Dengue, with 500 suspected cases. This represented a 127% increase in the number of cases since 22 October 2020.

Serotype analysis showed the presence of Dengue-3 (88 cases) and Dengue-2 (20 cases), with a third unknown serotype also confirmed. A total of 266 confirmed cases, or 20% of the infected population, were required to be hospitalized during this period. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)1 reported three confirmed deaths from dengue infection (Case fatality is 0.2%). 51% of the cases were male, indicating a continued slightly higher occurrence in that population than women.

The districts with the highest cases include Gros Islet, Castries, Vieux Fort, Castries B, Micoud, and Dennery. A substantial decline was reported in the number of confirmed Dengue cases for 2021. As of April 10, 2021, the Ministry of Health reported 11 confirmed cases for the year 2021.