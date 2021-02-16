Saint Lucia: Dengue Outbreak: DREF Operation Update no. 1 (MDRLC004)

The operation timeframe was initially three months, mainly to provide relief to persons and communities affected by the Dengue outbreak. However, the scenario has become increasingly complex due mostly to the government's additional restrictions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Such measures have resulted in the National Society having to pause in executing some activities.

The St. Lucia Red Cross, in line with its humanitarian mandate, has revised and updated the approved plan of action to focus efforts on providing relief to the population. This proposal includes the following activities:

To provide 100 households with safer barrels.

To complete the distribution of mosquito nets and repellents to households; and

To conduct a lessons-learned workshop.

The St. Lucia Red Cross will extend the operation by one month. The new operation end date is 31 March 2021.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

1. Description of the Disaster

Context

On 26 August 2020, St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness declared an outbreak of dengue fever. The Syndromic Surveillance report for epidemiological week 42 (dated 22 October 2020) indicated 801 confirmed cases on the island with a further 333 suspected cases. Dengue serotypes 2 and 3 circulate in St. Lucia, with a third unknown serotype to be confirmed. 20% of cases require hospitalisation. 17 October 2020 saw 3 confirmed denguerelated deaths.

According to the latest Surveillance Report for epidemiological week 52 (dated 7 January 2021) there were a total of 1,316 confirmed cases of Dengue, with 500 suspected cases. This represents a 127-percentage increase in the number of cases since 22 October 2020.

Data on the Confirmed Cases:

The graph to the right shows the cumulative counts of confirmed cases as they occurred by weeks. September was the peak month with 32% of new cases, followed by October with 28%. November and December reported fewer cases (9% and 2% respectively) suggesting a decline and a move toward the end of the epidemic curve. Both Dengue serotypes 2 and 3 continue to be prevalent in confirmed cases.