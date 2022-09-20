Saint Lucia: Country Profile (as of July 2022)

KEY ISSUES

LA SOUFREIRE VOLCANO & HURRICANE ELSA

In early April 2021, ash fall from the La Soufrière volcano affected the island’s water supply and communities in the southern part of the country, especially those dependent on fishing-related livelihoods.9 Less than three months later, Hurricane Elsa battered Saint Lucia crushing winds on 2 July, causing significant damage to roofs and temporarily cutting off electricity (30 per cent) and water (60 per cent) for significant parts of the population.10 According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Elsa affected 75 to 80 per cent of the island’s crops, with losses estimated to be around US$12.5 million.5

RURAL-URBAN MIGRATION

St. Lucia is experiencing rapid urbanization, with 55 per cent of the population now residing in the Castries-Gros Islet corridor.5 This is largely the result of consisent rural-urban flight which has led to a rise in urban poverty and denser populations living in unplanned and informal settlements, increasing vulnerability and exposure to natural hazard risks in urban and sub-urban areas.5

CRIME & VIOLENCE

Crime and violence are on the rise in Saint Lucia. In 2021, the country recorded 74 homocides – more than 34 per cent increased compared to 2020 – the highest rate in the island’s history.5 Between 2018 September and 2019 August, a National Crime Victimization Survey found that 18 per cent of the population was vicitm to at least one type of crime in the last 12 months.11 Local gangs continue to contribute to key crime rates. Nearly 18 per cent of respondents surveyed in a UNDP Citizen Security Survery reported the presence of gangs in their neighbourhoods and almost 40 per cent said gangs were a big problem.12