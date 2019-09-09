09 Sep 2019

Micoud drainage projects to build resilience

Report
from Government of Saint Lucia
Published on 09 Sep 2019

THE DVRP AIMS TO LESSEN FLOODING IN VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES.

Tendering is currently underway for drainage works in Micoud, in particular Ti Rocher, Desruisseaux, and Blanchard. Lead Consultant for drainage works, Norman St. Ville of TEAMS Inc., said Blanchard residents will benefit from the construction of 104 metres of drains while Desruisseaux will see the construction of drains totaling 695 metres.

“Residents in these communities will receive a degree of relief from the heavy rainfall as we work to build our resilience,” Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, stated. “Contractor site visits and bidding support meetings for these drainage packages took place in August, 2019. Bids for the Micoud drains are expected to be submitted on September 11 and 13.”

The project is also expected to generate economic activity in the communities where the drainage works are being implemented. Residents within those communities will benefit from gainful employment throughout the duration of the projects.

