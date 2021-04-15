Government launches Saint Lucian home registration form for evacuees

by Office of the Prime Minister

THE FORM IS TO BE FILLED BY SAINT LUCIANS WILLING TO HOUSE VINCENTIANS DISPLACED BY THE VOLCANIC ERUPTION.

The Government of Saint Lucia has launched a Saint Lucian home registration form for evacuees from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The form is to be filled out by Saint Lucians who are willing and have the capability to house Vincentians displaced by the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

During an update to the nation and press briefing on Friday, April 9, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet announced that Saint Lucia will accept a number of evacuees and the Government through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) would welcome Saint Lucians who are able to assist, by opening up their homes, to register their interest or ability.

“We are setting up a structure for any Saint Lucian family that wants to accommodate a Vincentian family,” said Prime Minister Chastanet. “This is a time when we need to show our support for our brothers and sisters in need and assist in any small way we can.”

Interested Saint Lucians can fill out the registration form which can be accessed on the Government of Saint Lucia Website: http://www.govt.lc/ or the direct link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/GITS1/GOSLSVG