Drainage projects to commence in flood-prone communities

The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) has rolled out a series of drainage works across the island.

Last week, the DVRP conducted a site visit in Dennery in preparation for project commencement. The visit to Dennery is the latest in a series of activities over the last month under the DVRP, toward building flood-resilient communities across Saint Lucia, including South East Castries and Micoud. In all of these flood-prone communities, of concern is the general condition of the drainage system.

Drainage works under the project are intended to alleviate flooding in the vicinity of the Dennery Infant School, the Dennery Police Station and the cemetery, by upgrading existing drains and constructing new drains capable of handling a one-in 25-year rainfall event. The proposed drainage works total approximately 260 meters.

In Micoud, Lead Consultant for the Micoud drainage works, Norman St. Ville of TEAMS Inc., said Blanchard residents will benefit from the construction of 104 metres of drains whilst the community of Desruisseaux will see the construction of drains totaling 695 metres.

Bids for the Micoud drains are expected to be submitted on September 11 and 13, and works should commence shortly thereafter. The drainage packages in Dennery, South East Castries and Micoud are estimated at approximately EC$265,000, EC$5,770,000 and EC$3,000,000 respectively.