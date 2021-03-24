Building resilience in Saint Lucia’s agriculture sector

by Anicia Antoine, Ministry of Agriculture

GOVERNMENT REMAINS RESOLUTE IN ITS DECISION TO ASSIST FARMERS.

The Government of Saint Lucia understanding the importance of disaster resilience and recognizing the importance of water storage in light of climate change recently donated a total of 190 tanks to farmers across Saint Lucia. The Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Cooperatives said the initiative will benefit a number of producers in implementing climate smart measures to ensure the sustainability of their enterprises.

Hon. Ezechiel Joseph expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the procurement of water tanks for the farmers and explained that the initiative forms part of the mandate of the Department of Agriculture to assist young farmers to become more efficient and sustainable.

The Ministry for Agriculture reaffirmed the Government of Saint Lucia’s commitment to create a more resilient agricultural sector and enhance livelihoods for rural farmers with a focus on both livestock and crops.