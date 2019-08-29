29 Aug 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #2 - Hurricane Dorian as of 5:00PM (AST) on August 28th, 2019

from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original
Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Actions

  • The Regional Coordination Plan (RCP) remains activated (as at August 28, 2019)

  • The Regional Response Teams remain on ALERT: (CARICOM Disaster Assessment and Coordination (CDAC), CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST), Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT), the Multi-National Civil Military Coordination Cell (MNCCC) and the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU). CDAC and RNAT.

  • CDEMA and the UN Resident Coordinator co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Regional Response Mechanism Partners - Caribbean Development Partners Group - Disaster Management (CDPG DM), at 1:00 PM today, August 28, 2019 at the CDEMA CU in Lower Estate, St. Michael, Barbados. The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) provided a brief to this meeting.

  • CDEMA CU urges all Participating States and members of the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) to continue to monitor the progress of this system as it tracks on to the northwestern Caribbean States.

  • The CDEMA CU will continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian and provide updates as necessary. For more information please visit www.cdema.org

For full situation report please click here.

