28 Nov 2019

World Vision Rwanda: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 18 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (155.65 KB)

Key Messages

• Rwanda hosts 149,546 refugees as of 31 October 2019. 51% of the refugees are from Burundi while 49% are from the DRC. Although they are gradually being integrated to the national social and economic systems, camp-based refugees remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance.

• Despite the generally favorable production prospects, relatively heavy rainfall also increases risks of flooding in lowlands across the country and of localized landslides, particularly in the Western province. These disasters are likely to cause the loss of household assets and destruction of crops in some areas.

• World Vision Rwanda was among the partners who received two groups of evacuees from Libya at Gashora reception Centre, the first group of 66 people arrived on September 26, 2019 and a second group of 123 people on October 10, 2019.

