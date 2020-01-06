06 Jan 2020

World Vision Rwanda: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 18 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (156.04 KB)

  • Rwanda hosts 149,546 refugees as of 31 October 2019. 51% of the refugees are from Burundi while 49% are from the DRC. Although they are gradually being integrated to the national social and economic systems, camp-based refugees remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance.

  • Rwanda experienced heavy rainfall with Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Musanze and Ngororero districts being the most affected. The rainfall has displaced several families with most of them being hosted in schools.

  • As poor households deplete their food reserves, access to income from construction and farm labor – in addition to unconditional cash transfers for the poorest households within the national safety net program – is supporting access to food. Overall, above-average harvests are expected to further increase access to food in December, with Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes expected through May 2020.

