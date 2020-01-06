World Vision Rwanda: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019

Rwanda hosts 149,546 refugees as of 31 October 2019. 51% of the refugees are from Burundi while 49% are from the DRC. Although they are gradually being integrated to the national social and economic systems, camp-based refugees remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance.

Rwanda experienced heavy rainfall with Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Musanze and Ngororero districts being the most affected. The rainfall has displaced several families with most of them being hosted in schools.