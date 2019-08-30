30 Aug 2019

World Vision Rwanda: Situation Report | July 1 - July 31, 2019

Report
World Vision
preview
Key messages

• On July 16, the WHO declared an Ebola International Health Emergency, following the first case diagnosed in Goma, DRC, a twin city to the northwestern Rwanda city of Gisenyi/Rubavu. This declaration prompted more rigorous screenings and additional control measures along the border, as a second case was confirmed at the end of July. However, preliminary information indicates that this has not reduced the number of people, estimated at 60,000, crossing the border daily to buy food for own consumption or for trade. (FEWSNET Rwanda, July 2019)

• According to UNHCR, Rwanda hosts 149,060 refugees as of 31st July 2019. World Vision continues to respond to the needs of refugees living in refugee camps through supporting education access for refugee children by implementing school feeding programmes, paying incentives to teachers and payment of school fees across five camps. WorldVision also rehabilitates water,sanitation and hygiene facilities in the refugee camps making sure children and their families have access to clean and safe potable water.

