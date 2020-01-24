24 Jan 2020

World Vision Rwanda: Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Key messages

  • Rwanda hosts 149,546 refugees as of 31 October 2019. 51% of the refugees are from Burundi while 49% are from the DRC. Although they are gradually being integrated to the national social and economic systems, camp-based refugees remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance.

  • Heavy rainfall in November and December has caused localized flooding and landslides, with the northwestern Musanze and Ngororero districts particularly affected by landslides that destroyed crops and houses. Meanwhile, the ongoing rains have damaged bean and Irish potato crops, especially in North Province, but benefitted all other major crops. This will likely result in an overall above-average harvest in December/January, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through May 2020. (FEWSNET, Remote Monitoring Report, December 2019)

  • World Vision Rwanda supported 430 flood affected families in Mashyuza and Iyambere Area Programmes of Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts respectively.

