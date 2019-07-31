31 Jul 2019

World Vision Rwanda: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | June 1 - June 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (178.4 KB)

Key messages

• According to the National Institute of Statistics, food prices in rural areas have remained stable and below the five-year average in nominal prices. Food prices are likely to decline following June/July harvests, while income earning opportunities through agricultural labor and construction remain normal. As a result, poor households’ access to food is expected to further improve until at least October. (FEWSNET)

• According to UNHCR, Rwanda hosts 148,746 refugees as of June 30, 2019. World Vision continues to respond to the needs of refugees living in refugee camps through supporting education access to refugee children by implementing school feeding programmes, paying incentives to teachers and payment of school fees across five camps. World Vision also rehabilitates water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in the refugee camps making sure children and their families have access to clean and safe potable water.

