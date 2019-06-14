World Vision Rwanda: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019
Key messages
According to the United Nations, Rwanda hosts approximately 150,000 refugees as at March 2019. Conflict and food insecurity in the neighbouring countries continue to drive populations of refugees and asylum seekers into Rwanda. There is need to continue strengthening refugee resilience programmes to reduce dependence on aid and improve on their livelihood opportunities. The Government of Rwanda has launched the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), an initiative that aims to help refugees build self-reliance through financial inclusion.
World Vision continues to respond to the needs of refugees living in refugee camps through supporting education access to refugee children by implementing school feeding programmes, paying incentives to teachers and payment of school fees across five camps. World Vision also rehabilitates water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in the refugee camps making sure children and their families have access to clean and safe potable water.