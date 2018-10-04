WHO Rwanda Biennial Report 2016-2017

Executive summary

Rwanda has made outstanding socioeconomic progresses in the last two decades.

Significant betterments in health outcomes and other key development indicators have been observed, especially in achieving nearly all the MDGs. Despite significant gains and improvements, malnutrition is still a problem among children aged under-five, among which 38 % are stunted. This challenge is being addressed by the Government of Rwanda (GoR) and its partners.

This biennial report 2016/2017 outlines the work of the WHO Country Office (WCO) in cooperation with the Government of Rwanda using eight strategic priorities that guided the Country Office’s work, namely:

I. Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases;

II. Promoting health through the life course (RMNCAH and immunization);

III. Health System Strengthening;

IV. Health Promotion and the Social Determinants of Health;

V. Disaster Risk Reduction, Preparedness and Response;

VI. Corporate services;

VII. Transformation Agenda;

VIII. Partnerships.

In the area of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, in the fight against HIV, WHO Country Office in Rwanda assisted the Ministry of Health (MoH) in assessing the communitybased peer education, a program designed to improve patient level adherence. The Office also supported the development of the operational plan of elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV 2016-2018, which is operational countrywide. Moreover, the mid-term review of HIV National Strategic Plan 2013-2018 was conducted, along with the development of an extended HIV National Strategic Plan 2013-2020.

WCO supported the mid-term review of the Tuberculosis National Strategic Plan and the development of the extended Tuberculosis Strategic Plan 2013-2020. Furthermore, through DFID’s support, the Office worked with the Ministry of Health to elaborate various documents, including the mid-term review of the Malaria National Strategic Plan 2013-2018, the Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) protocol, and the first Malaria Meta Dictionary of malaria data.

The Country Office assisted the MoH in conducting its first national STEPwise approach to non-communicable disease (NCDs) and risk factor surveillance (STEPS) survey. Support was also provided to enhance the National Protocol on Prevention and Management of Malnutrition. The Office oversaw the training on operational research in ten districts with high stunting prevalence, in order to improve their skills on identification of malnutrition problems.

In the areas of Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent health and Immunization, the WCO provided technical support to the Ministry of Health to develop, review and update several guiding documents.

The 2015 WHO Medical Eligibility Criteria (MEC) wheel was adapted for contraceptive use in the national context. The capacity of health providers in management of mother and under-five children was also strengthened.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) supplied technical support for the rotavirus vaccine impact. The rotavirus study showed that the positivity rate was of 49.8% before the rotavirus vaccine introduction, and fell down to 19% three years after.

The Office provided support to investigate and control two measles outbreaks in Nyabihu and Nyanza districts. Additionally, a national immunization coverage survey showed that the coverage of OPV3, DTP3 and Measles/Rubella first dose were estimated at 97.5%; 97.8%;97.9%; respectively.

The Health System was strengthened through the following activities:

Major policies and their strategic plans were developed in the Leadership and Governance area to ensure the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national documents and plans. The Country Office also developed an SDG policy brief designed to guide the domestication of the Health SDGs at country level.

Moreover, the WCO dispensed technical support for the development of the law pertaining to the establishment of Rwanda Food and Drug Regulatory Authority. In the Health Information domain, the Office rendered technical support to the Ministry of Health in the implementation of the National Health Observatory. Technical support was also delivered to strengthen the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system, including advocacy for the implementation of Medical Certification of Causes of Deaths (MCCOD).

Health Promotion and Social Determinants of Health were addressed through the following actions:

A Study on Social Determinants of Health and Intersectoral action contributed to the improvement and achievement of the SDGs. The Office also supported the review and implementation of several national working documents; and various global reports were produced. Regarding the protection of the human environment, the organization supported, amongst others, the development of the Water and Sanitation (WATSAN)

As for the Disaster risk reduction, Preparedness and Response, WHO Country Office in Rwanda provided technical and financial support to carry out a meningitis risk assessment tools in order to strengthen case-based meningitis surveillance. The WCO supported the Government of Rwanda by providing equipment and supplies, and initiated Home Based Management of Malaria (HBM) in the Mahama Burundian refugee camp.

During the reporting period, the Corporate Services reported an overall implementation rate of the granted budget of 92% and 96% for activities. The major issue was the lack of flexible and predictable funding. But, 89 % of the outputs were fully achieved.

Regarding the Transformation Agenda, a WCO staff retreat took place from 3rd to 6th February 2016, which resulted in several recommendations related to the implementation of the AFRO Transformation Agenda and an operational plan to monitor them. The following year, the Office continued to implement its transformation agenda operational plan and several interventions took place, including an office risk assessment.

The WCO organized a staff retreat in early February 2017 to review the progresses made towards the implementation of the AFRO Transformation Agenda, which was attended by the Honourable Minister of Health and senior officers.

With regards to Partnerships, the WHO Regional Director for Africa (AFRO), Dr Matshidiso Moeti visited Rwanda from 23rd June to 1st July 2017. The WHO Regional Office for Africa, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Health, organized the First Africa Health Forum in June 2017. The Country Office participated in the final evaluation of Rwanda’s first United Nations Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP 1) 2013-2018 and in the development of the second one (UNDAP 2) for 2018-2023.