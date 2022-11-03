WFP Rwanda Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

326 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 627,874 cash-based transfers (CBT)

USD 14.2 million six months (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements, representing 48 percent of total requirements.

219,057 people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 111,894 people in September 2022, including 106,380 refugees, 200 Rwandan returnees, and 212 asylum seekers. In addition, WFP supported 5,102 refugee and host community children attending the same schools with school meals. WFP distributed cash-based transfers (CBT) amounting to USD 627,874 to refugees in the five camps, allowing them to purchase food of their choice.

• Due to funding constraints, WFP continued to provide reduced rations. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (87 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the WFP food basket (RWF 7,000) instead of the recommended 100 percent, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (6 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket (RWF 3,500) instead of the recommended 50 percent. Also, increase in food prices has further decreased purchasing power. Additional sustainable funding would enable WFP to restore full rations and adjust transfer values to the recent inflation.

Resilient Livelihoods:

• Following the completion of terracing and marshland rehabilitation, WFP continues to support farmers to valorise the rehabilitated land. WFP is distributing agricultural inputs which have supported the farmers to prepare for agricultural cropping season 2023 A. In September 2022, 336 farmers (137 female, 199 male) in Karongi and Nyaruguru districts received 100.3 tons of Irish potato seeds, 960 tons of compost, and 18.7 tons of fertilizer.

School Feeding Programme:

• Schools re-opened in September for the new school year, WFP provided meals to 107,163 students from 140 schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and district authorities. These included four new schools in Gasabo District.

• WFP introduced the more nutritious fortified whole grain maize meal instead of refined fortified maize meal in 56 additional schools. The frequency of cash-to-schools for the procurement of fresh foods and animal-source protein was increased to two days a week, while kitchen construction was initiated in 11 schools. WFP also continued to support the linkage between schools and local farmer organizations for the procurement of food commodities.