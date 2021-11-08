WFP Rwanda Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

In September, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 113,952 people, including 64,888 Congolese refugees, 40,183 Burundians refugees, 495 Rwandan returnees hosted in Kijote transit center and 11 Burundian asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza transit center. WFP provided school meals to 38,850 children in schools within refugee camps, including 8,375 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.

WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance rations through cash-based transfers (CBT) due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.06 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.29 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional sustainable funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended ration.