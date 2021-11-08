Rwanda + 2 more
WFP Rwanda Country Brief, September 2021
In Numbers
352.8 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 864,913 cash-based transfers made
USD 9.1 million six months (October 2021-March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 36.3 percent of total requirements.
179,512 people assisted in September 2021
Operational Updates
Refugee Assistance:
In September, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 113,952 people, including 64,888 Congolese refugees, 40,183 Burundians refugees, 495 Rwandan returnees hosted in Kijote transit center and 11 Burundian asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza transit center. WFP provided school meals to 38,850 children in schools within refugee camps, including 8,375 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.
WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance rations through cash-based transfers (CBT) due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.06 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.29 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional sustainable funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended ration.
In order to improve living conditions of the refugees, as well as mitigate the environmental impact and degradation in and around Kigeme and Gihembe refugee camps, the Government of Rwanda continued relocating Congolese refugees from the two camps to Mahama refugee camp. Gihembe refugee camp is expected to fully close by October 2021.
Social Protection:
- As a part of the Joint Programme on Social Protection, WFP in partnership with UNICEF, FAO and World Relief, completed different training sessions on village savings and loans associations in five districts. The training aimed to enhance access to finance to poor and vulnerable households and promote a culture of saving. Thus far the programme has established 120 village savings and loans associations.
Resilient livelihoods:
- Through the resilient livelihoods programme, WFP provided CBT to 26,635 people in five districts for their participation in different activities: a total of 442 hectares of land was rehabilitated, including marshlands and terracing. Vulnerable and female-headed households were given priority to participate in the works.