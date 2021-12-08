WFP Rwanda Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

143.579 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 709,551 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.6 million six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 50.3 percent of total requirements.

203,199 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 117,623 people, including 63,662 DR Congolese refugees, 46,467 Burundians refugees, 200 Rwandan returnees hosted in Kijote transit centre and 19 Burundian Asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza transit center. In October, WFP provided school meals to 35,717 children in schools within refugee camps, including 7,275 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.

WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance rations due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.29 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.29 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional funding be received,

WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended ration.