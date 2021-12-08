Rwanda + 2 more
WFP Rwanda Country Brief, October 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
143.579 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 709,551 cash-based transfers made
USD 11.6 million six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 50.3 percent of total requirements.
203,199 people assisted in October 2021
Operational Updates
Refugee Assistance:
WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 117,623 people, including 63,662 DR Congolese refugees, 46,467 Burundians refugees, 200 Rwandan returnees hosted in Kijote transit centre and 19 Burundian Asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza transit center. In October, WFP provided school meals to 35,717 children in schools within refugee camps, including 7,275 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.
WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance rations due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.29 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.29 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional funding be received,
WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended ration.
To improve the living conditions of the refugees, as well as mitigate environmental degradation in and around Kigeme and Gihembe refugee camps, the Government of Rwanda continued relocating DR Congolese refugees from the two camps to Mahama refugee camp. As a part of this process, in October all refugees from Gihembe camp were relocated to Mahama camp and Gihembe camp was officially closed. The relocation exercise continues for refugees in Kigeme camp in line with availability of space in Mahama camp.
Resilient livelihoods:
Through the resilient livelihoods programme, WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT) to 12,045 people in five districts for their participation in different activities including land rehabilitation, marshlands reclamation and terracing.
Vulnerable and female-headed households were given priority to participate in the works.
WFP implemented erosion control and irrigation infrastructure activities on a 33-hectare flood-prone marshland in Rutsiro District. WFP also provided fertilizers and seeds to 680 farmers from vulnerable households for cultivating in the rehabilitated land.
Home-Grown School Feeding:
- On 11 October, schools reopened for the 2021-2022 academic year. In October, the Government of Rwanda scaled-up the school feeding activity to 3.3 million pre-primary, primary and secondary students in public schools across Rwanda as a part of the universal scale up of the National School Feeding Programme.