WFP Rwanda Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

217.784 MT of food assistance distributed

US$1,042,983.42 m cash-based transfers made

US$11 m six months (November 2020-April 2021) net funding requirements, representing 70% of total

134,227 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance: WFP reached 134,227 people with food assistance in October, including 75,172 Congolese refugees, 59,039 Burundian refugees, and 16 returnees.

School feeding activities planned to resume in November following the Government’s decisions to re-open higher primary and secondary schools.

The voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees continued in October. Since 27 August 2020, 3,729 individuals from 1,269 households have repatriated.

According to UNHCR planning figures, an estimated 8,000 Burundian refugees are expected to repatriate by the end of 2020, and an additional 40,000 by the end of 2021. Refugees repatriating received hot meals while in camp transit centers with WFP food commodities, and a packed lunch from UNHCR for their journey. Starting in November 2020, WFP will provide high energy biscuits to repatriating refugees for their journey back to Burundi.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): To ensure schools’ readiness once schools reopen in November 2020, WFP continued to work with partners to finalize the construction of new permanent handwashing stations in 28 schools as well as kitchens and stoves in 11 schools.

WFP conducted regular field visits to 107 schools to assess school’s readiness for reopening within the context of COVID-19. The assessment focused on the infrastructure, handwashing stations, food storage capacities and condition of school kitchens.

Nutrition: WFP sensitized community stakeholders on the importance of maintaining good nutrition practices as a part of social behaviour change communication (SBCC) activities. Stakeholders included nutrition, health, agriculture, education, gender and youth focal points in Nyaruguru and Kirehe districts. Sessions provided a platform for participants to reflect on effective nutrition strategies to support good infant, child and adolescent nutrition and how best to collaborate.

WFP contributed to the final editing of East African Standards, which include standards for fortified edible salt, infant formula and processed cereal-based foods, as a member of the national technical committee for nutrition and foods for special dietary uses.