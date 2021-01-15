WFP Rwanda Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

247.5 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,036,120 cash-based transfers

USD 18 m six months net funding requirements, representing 73 percent of total requirements for the next six months (December 2020 - May 2021).

142,139 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees:

In November, WFP reached 136,136 people with food assistance, including 75,471 Congolese refugees, 60,089 Burundian refugees, and 76 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center.

The voluntary repatriation for Burundian refugees continued: as of November 2020, 6,253 refugees were repatriated. WFP continued to support repatriating refugees with hot meals in transit centers before departure and with high energy biscuits to support them on the journey to their home country.

WFP continues to provide food and nutrition assistance to all camp based refugees while ensuring all COVID-19 preventive and control measures are respected. Since the outbreak in March 2020, 319 COVID-19 positive cases among the refugee population were confirmed, of whom 297 patients were discharged and 1 death was recorded.

School Feeding: Schools reopened for upper primary grades in November and school feeding activities resumed: in November, WFP provided school meals to 28,905 children, including 13,335 refugee children and 6,003 from the host community attending the same school as refugee children.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): WFP’s HGSF programme resumed daily school meal activities for 35,423 children following the reopening of schools for upper primary grades in November 2020. Schools remained closed for lower primary school, thus WFP provided take-home rations to approximately 46,500 children in lower primary grades in all 107 HGSF supported schools to continue supporting them amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nutrition: The Smart Simplicity “Stunting-free village model”, led by the National Child Development Agency and carried out by local governments at the district level, is currently being scaled up nationwide The model was introduced in Rwanda through WFP in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group in late 2019, and has become a national priority, considered pivotal in the government’s stunting reduction efforts. The nationwide scale-up is planned to be completed by August 2021.