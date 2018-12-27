WFP Rwanda Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 227,260 people in November, including 145,425 Congolese and Burundian refugees in six refugee camps. In total, 624 mt of in-kind food commodities were distributed and USD 984,480 of cash was transferred electronically to refugee’s smartcards. The number of assisted refugees was slightly lower compared to last month, due to the ongoing refugee status verification exercise. All refugees are receiving cash assistance now in Rwanda, following the roll out of the hybrid cash/in-kind modality to Burundian refugees in October 2018.

• All Congolese refugees have now been registered in SCOPE− WFP’s beneficiary identity and benefit management system. SCOPE helps WFP to manage the identities and entitlements of its beneficiaries. It informs on who the beneficiaries are, what they are entitled to, issues instructions to the appropriate delivery mechanism and receives feedback on whether the right amount of transfer has been given to the intended family.

• Over 1,000 returnees crossed into Rwanda from neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in October and November. Most returnees are former combatants with their families. The government of Rwanda is providing assistance, including food and shelter. WFP is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide civilian returnees with three months of food assistance.

• WFP supported the National Early Child Development Programme (NECDP) by conducting a study for the optimization of the supply chain network of fortified blended food to chronically malnourished children across the country. A proposal with recommendations has been provided to NECDP. To support the supply chain enhancement of NECDP, between January and November 2018, more than 3,580 mt of fortified blended food has been dispatched to district pharmacies to facilitate easy access to beneficiaries.