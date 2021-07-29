WFP Rwanda Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

156.726 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 572,886 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.1 million six months (June - November 2021) net funding requirements, representing 45 percent of total requirements.

205,018 people assisted people assisted in May

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance: In May, WFP reached 112,240 people with food and nutrition assistance, including 66,449 Congolese refugees, 37,154 Burundian refugees and 300 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center. WFP provided school meals to 45,135 children in schools within refugee camps, including 8,337 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.

WFP transitioned from blanket assistance towards needs-based assistance for general food needs of refugees. Targeting only applies to general food assistance, school feeding and supplementary nutrition assistance continued with the usual criteria. Under the new targeting approach, refugees who are classified as highly vulnerable continue to receive full food assistance rations; moderately vulnerable refugees receive 50 percent of the full ration; and refugees characterized as least vulnerable are no longer eligible to receive general food assistance from WFP. An appeal mechanism was also put in place for refugees who feel their households were incorrectly classified. Refugees can call a hotline number and their requests are reviewed on an individual basis and decisions are taken based on their eligibility for assistance.

In addition, WFP implemented a new prioritization for general food assistance based on the available funds. WFP continued to reduce rations due to funding shortfalls with considerations for highly vulnerable refugees whose reduction was less severe compared to moderately vulnerable. Highly vulnerable refugees received 80 percent of a full ration and moderately vulnerable refugees received 40 percent of a full ration.

Volcano Eruption Response:

On 22 May, the Nyiragongo volcano erupted near the city of Goma in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The volcanic activity continued with increasing frequency and strength causing many earthquakes in both DRC and Rwanda. This prompted the Government of Goma on 27 May to order a mandatory evacuation of several parts of Goma, triggering people to flee into nearby Rwanda. At the request of the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), WFP began supporting those displaced with emergency food and nutrition assistance. WFP provided 4.3 MT of food and nutrition assistance to 4,004 displaced people in Busasamana, Inyemeramihigo, and Nyanza transit centers. In order to respond to these new emergency needs, WFP mobilised internal emergency funds to procure emergency food assistance.