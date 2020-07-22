WFP Rwanda Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

585 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,069,770 cash-based transfers made

US$ 15 m six months net funding requirements, representing 59 percent of total requirements for the next six months (June - November 2020).

136,750 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were reviewed on 18 May, allowing resumption of public and private services, including the reopening of markets with essential staff.

From 28 May 2020, WFP began facilitating passenger aviation services between Kigali International Airport and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, as a part of WFP Passenger Air Services, managed by WFP’s headquarters. The Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA) authorized the services to facilitate weekly flights operated by Ethiopian Airways, available to the diplomatic community and humanitarian workers until commercial flights resume. Flights can be booked by contacting covid19.aviationglobal@wfp.org.

Refugee Assistance: WFP reached 136,750 people with food assistance in May, including 74,625 Congolese refugee, 62,109 Burundian refugees, and 16 returnees in Kijote transit center. School feeding activities in camps are suspended, as schools remain closed until September.

WFP provided all refugees with two months of general food assistance (covering May and June) to further minimize risk of refugee exposure to COVID-19. Normal monthly distributions are expected to resume in July. WFP adjusted food distributions for its nutrition programme from twice a month to once a month. WFP also provided a one-time in-kind distribution of Super Cereal to all refugee households as an additional safety net during the COVID crisis.

WFP strengthened its Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM) to ensure reported gender and protection issues are adequately addressed by WFP and partners. This effort was also in response to the potential increase in protection risks as a result of the lockdown measures. As part of this process, WFP updated the current CFM case collection template to strengthen recording and follow up of protection issues as well as enhance proper referral pathways.

The 2020 Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SEN) originally planned for May 2020 was postponed to May 2021 due to COVID-19 movement restrictions. However, WFP initiated a remote nutrition survey to assess the situation on key nutrition indicators in refugee camps, including infant and young child feeding indicators to help provide indications of the nutrition situation and the impacts of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and UNHCR, along with WFP and other humanitarian actors participated in a joint assessment of the permanent site and reception centres identified to host any potential refugee influx from Burundi. A contingency plan was prepared in January 2020, to respond to any increased needs.