WFP Rwanda Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

695 mt of food assistance commodities distributed

US$ 973,200 cash-based transfers completed

US$ 6.8 m six months net funding requirements, representing 55 percent of total requirements for the next six months (June- Nov 2019).

229,500 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 229,500 people including refugees, asylum seekers, Rwandan returnees, school children under home-grown school feeding programme, and children from the host communities around the camps. WFP provides additional high nutritious food supplement to the most vulnerable men, women and children to improve their nutritional status. All camp-based refugees in Rwanda are mainly dependent on food and nutrition assistance provided by WFP in the form of cash transfers, inkind food or a combination of the two.

• WFP made US$ 973,200 cash transfers to over 140,000 campbased refugees, permitting them to purchase food of their choice from food shops and markets within and around the camps. Cash transfers are provided to refugees through Equity Bank, WFP’s financial service provider in Rwanda. WFP Rwanda is currently in the process of tendering a new contract for financial service providers, analysing technical and financial proposals of prospective financial service providers to manage cash-based transfers for the refugee operation in Rwanda.

• WFP provided daily meals to over 80,000 primary school going children in 104 schools located in poor and most food insecure areas in the western and southern Rwanda. WFP is engaging with the Ministry of Education for the development of an implementation plan for the national school feeding programme. A three-day inter-ministerial taskforce workshop is planned in early June to brainstorm ideas and ensure clear definitions of roles and responsibilities.

• WFP completed a US$ nine million Zero Hunger Communities Project and this project was handed over to the local communities in the districts of Nyamagabe, Karongi and Rutsiro in the South and Western Rwanda. WFP Country Director, district authorities and the community members celebrated project success and signed a handover document outlining roles and responsibilities going forward.