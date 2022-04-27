WFP Rwanda Country Brief, March 2022

WFP continued its support to the Government on improving nutrition and HIV data quality for timely decision making by participating in nutrition and HIV workshops to deliberate with health care professionals on addressing these challenges.

WFP also continues to support the use of the Rwanda Nutrition Guidelines for Care and Support of PLHIV to improve nutrition service delivery for PLHIV. These guidelines were developed with WFP’s technical and financial assistance. WFP will support the Government to develop flow charts to provide an easy overview of the national nutrition assessment, counselling and support programme to health care professionals.