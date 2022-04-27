Rwanda + 2 more
WFP Rwanda Country Brief, March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
134.109 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 715,019 cash-based transfers made
USD 4.6 million six months (April-Sept 2022) net funding requirements, representing 19 percent of total requirements.
184,947 people assisted in March 2022
Operational Updates
Refugee Assistance:
In March 2022, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 112,620 people, including 106,095 refugees, 200 Rwandan returnees hosted in transit centres, 19 Burundian asylum seekers and 6,306 children from the host communities attending same schools as refugee children.
WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance rations to camp-based refugees due to funding constraints, prioritizing refugees classified as highly vulnerable (86 percent of all refugees) and provided food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket entitlements instead of the 100 percent recommended. Refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7 percent of refugees) received 46 percent of their food basket entitlement instead of the 50 percent recommended.
Resilient Livelihoods:
WFP through the resilient livelihoods programme provided cash-based transfers (CBT) worth USD 74,989 to 3,981 participants in March 2022 for their participation in marshland and terracing rehabilitation.
The mobile creches at Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) sites received 109 children under 3 years old while their mothers worked in FFA sites. Professional caretakers and volunteers were responsible for looking after the children and providing them nutritious food in the mobile creches. The introduction of mobile creches resulted in increased female participation at all FFA sites.
Social Protection:
- A joint monitoring field mission was carried out by WFP, UNICEF and FAO, to review the progress in the UN Joint Programme on Social Protection implementation. The visit covered project activities in the districts of Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro, and Burera. The project activities are on track and local government officials commended the work being done and proposed scaling up of activities to reach more beneficiaries.
School Feeding programme:
- WFP expanded the Home-Grown School Feeding programme to 28 new schools in Gasabo, Kayonza and Burera districts. WFP is currently providing daily school meals to 9,880 pre-primary and 96,759 primary students in 136 schools across 7 districts. WFP also supported the Ministry of Education, to convene the quarterly School Feeding Technical Working Group which recommended a school feeding data collection survey and more support in school feeding capacity building.
Nutrition & HIV:
WFP continued its support to the Government on improving nutrition and HIV data quality for timely decision making by participating in nutrition and HIV workshops to deliberate with health care professionals on addressing these challenges.
WFP also continues to support the use of the Rwanda Nutrition Guidelines for Care and Support of PLHIV to improve nutrition service delivery for PLHIV. These guidelines were developed with WFP’s technical and financial assistance. WFP will support the Government to develop flow charts to provide an easy overview of the national nutrition assessment, counselling and support programme to health care professionals.
Smallholder Agricultural Market Support:
- WFP in collaboration with Impact Hub Kigali and the IGNITE regional innovation hub launched the “IGNITE food system challenge”. Based on good project ideas that could be scaled up in national food systems, WFP granted six winning teams up to USD 50,000 in equity-free funding. The winners are provided a six-month acceleration support and training from the Impact Hub Kigali, and also connected to WFP's strong network of partners across the country.