WFP Rwanda Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

665.027 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 439,849 cash-based transfers made

USD 7.2 m six months (April -September 2021) net funding requirements, representing 30 percent of total requirements.

224,597 people assisted In March 2021

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance

In March, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 135,787 people including 73,485 Congolese refugees, 53,385 Burundian refugees, and 200 Rwanda refugees returning home from neighbouring countries, mainly the Democratic Republic of the Congo. WFP also provided school meals to 45,462 children in schools in and around camps, including 8,717 children from the host community attending the same school as refugee children.

Due to critical funding shortfalls, WFP reduced rations of general food assistance for all refugees by 60 percent. However, WFP continues providing full rations for supplementary nutrition assistance as well as for school meals. As a result of ration reduction, complaints received from refugees have increased and refugees in Gihembe camp addressed a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva appealing for additional support. Negative coping mechanisms, such as money loans, are increasingly observed in the camps.

Throughout March, WFP continued to support the voluntary repatriation process of Burundian refugees. All voluntary repatriating refugees received hot meals and high energy biscuits (HEB) to support them on their journey back to Burundi. As of 31 March 2021, 20,725 Burundian refugees from Mahama camp were repatriated since the first convoy in August 2020.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF)

In March, WFP provided school hot meals to 79,624 primary school students. A data collection carried out in March shows that since the start of the programme in 2016, student absenteeism due to illness in WFP-supported schools has reduced from 8 percent to 1.72 percent among female students and from 7 percent to 2.38 percent among male students.

Resilient livelihoods

WFP provided gender transformation trainings as part of the Sustainable Market Alliance and assets creation for resilient communities and Gender Transformation project to 10,640 people through the Gender Action Learning System (GALS), which utilizes a community-led empowerment methodology, to improve household income and promote shared planning and decision making at the household level.