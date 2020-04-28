WFP Rwanda Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

444 . MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 987,549 cash-based transfers made

US$ 11.8 m six months net funding requirements, representing 45 percent of total requirements for the next six months (April - September 2020).

226, 700 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rwanda WFP prioritized continuing its life-saving humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to refugees.

Refugee Assistance: WFP reached 148,059 people with food assistance in March, including 74,400 Congolese refugees, 60,300 Burundian refugees, 2,200 new arrivals, 200 returnees, and nearly 11,000 school children from the host community attending the same schools with refugee children who benefitted from school feeding. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission within refugee camps, WFP introduced certain measures including physical distancing at food distribution sites and reducing the number of monthly distributions for the nutrition programme from twice to once per month.

With the closure of schools in and around refugee camps from 16th March, school feeding activities were suspended. The scale of Nutrition Education and Counselling (NEC) activities was reduced, implemented only through Community Health Workers (CHWs).

Due to the closure of the help-desk, complaints and feedback to refugees was primarily gathered and provided via WFP’s hotline along with WhatsApp texts collected from bank agents regarding e-card issues. Face to face consultation is still ongoing during field visits adhering to restrictions in place such as physical distancing. WFP engaged with its financial service provider, Equity Bank to explore cashless and contactless solutions for refugees to redeem their cash assistance to reduce the risk of transmission.

Social Protection: WFP in collaboration with FAO and UNICEF conducted inception visits in five partner districts to facilitate programme implementation under the Joint UN programme on social protection. Nearly half of the joint programmes budget will be channeled to support integrated social protection and innovative solutions for graduating the most vulnerable from poverty at community level.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): On 16th March, due to school closures related to COVID-19, the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme was suspended until schools are able to reopen. The programme reaches 78,677 children with nutritious meals each school day. Before school closures, WFP supported the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) to develop an updated modelling of school feeding menus based on budget parameters.