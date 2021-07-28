WFP Rwanda Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

181.970 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 697,582 cash-based transfers made

USD 7.05 million six months (July- December 2021) net funding requirements, representing 30 percent of total requirements.

213,829 people assisted people assisted in June

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance: In June, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 117,649 people, reaching 69,217 Congolese refugees, 40,112 Burundian refugees and 62 returnees. WFP also provided school meals to 44,600 children, including 8,325 children from the host communities attending the same schools as refugee children.

Due to funding constraints, WFP continued to provide reduced rations: refugees classified as highly vulnerable (82 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (9 percent of refugees) received 46 percent rations instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the ration size to the recommended percentage accordingly.

Along with the roll-out of the targeting initiative, which supports the transition from blanket assistance to all refugees towards a needs-based assistance for general food, WFP, in consultation with partners is making efforts to find funding for potential resilient livelihood assistance activities towards building refugees’ self-resilience in line with the Government’s strategy for socio-economic inclusion of refugees.

Voluntary Repatriation: As of 30 June, 27,488 Burundian refugees have voluntarily repatriated. WFP supported repatriating refugees in transit centers with hot meals before departure and with high energy biscuits to support them on the journey to their country of origin.

COVID 19: As of 30 June, 695 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed among the refugee population, of whom 579 patients have been discharged. There are 109 active cases while 7 deaths were recorded.

Due to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 positive cases among the refugee population, the Nyamagabe District re-opened a COVID-19 treatment centre for refugees from Kigeme and Mugombwa camps. The centre currently hosts 45 patients and WFP is providing food assistance to refugees under treatment.

Social Protection: WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT) to 8,930 farmers through its food for assets sustainable Market Alliance and Assets creation for Resilient Communication and Gender Transformation (SMART) project.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): In June, WFP provided daily meals to 78,250 primary students (49 percent female and 51 percent male).

The Global School Meals Coalition brings together governments, United Nations agencies, civil society members, the private sector and academia. This coalition will drive actions which can establish, improve and scale-up school feeding programs in high, middle, and low-income countries around the world.