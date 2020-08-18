WFP Rwanda Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

292.9 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,089,902 cash-based transfers

US$ 16 m six months net funding requirements, representing 62 percent of total requirements

for the next six months (July - December 2020).

136,750 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 Preparedness and Response: WFP continued prioritising life-saving operations by providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to refugees while adhering to Government guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

• Refugee Assistance: WFP reached 136,750 people with food assistance in June, including 74,625 Congolese refugees, 62,109 Burundian refugees, and 16 returnees in Kijote transit centre.

School feeding activities in camps were not implemented as schools remain closed until September 2020, affecting approximately 48,000 refugee children and around 11,000 host community children attending the same schools with refugee children who usually benefit from school feeding.

• To protect refugees from exposure to COVID-19, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) enforced lockdown measures on16 June 2020 in Mahama and Kigeme refugee camps due to their proximity to the porous borders with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , and the increase in COVID-19 cases as a result of cross border movements. Movements in and out Mahama and Kigeme refugee camps are restricted as the two are deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. Only essential movements and services are allowed in Mahama and Kigeme Camps.

• WFP continued implementing monthly food distributions for its nutrition programme within refugee camps. Distributions were reduced from twice a month to once a month to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

• WFP complaint and feedback (CFM) field monitors were trained on how to respond to cases reported by refugees, including Gender Based Violence (GBV),child abuse and protection issues that may arise due to the economic and social stresses triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

• Social Protection: With the government’s easing of lockdown measures, WFP, UNICEF and FAO, and partners in the joint programme on social protection, are working to repurpose the programme’s activities in line with COVID-19 social protection needs after consultation with the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC).

• WFP has started a community-based participatory planning (CBPP) process in seven distircts. The CBPP which is a programme planning tool for communities, governments and partners will identify and prioritize activities that will be implemented as part of WFP’s resilience and social protection activities contributing to the government’s COVID-19 recovery plan. The CBPP process is being conducted while adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

• Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): WFP is engaging closely with the education technical working group to support the government in the implementation of its school reopening strategy which includes the provision of school feeding as an incentive for children to return to school when schools reopen in September 2020.

• The government of Rwanda has approved a central budget for the scale up of the national school feeding programme to 2.9 million pre-primary, primary and secondary students once schools reopen in September 2020. WFP will provide technical support throughout the scale-up process.

• Nutrition: Following the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, WFP and partners initiated the scale-up of the Smart Simplicity approach to reduce stunting in Rwanda. The remote baseline survey and training of stakeholders including community health workers and local authorities were concluded as part of the scaleup process in Rambura sector in Nyabihu district. Preliminary findings from the baseline survey indicate low understanding of causes and prevention of stunting amongst community health workers and local authorities, highlighting the need for strengthened national efforts on stunting reduction. The roll out of tools such as the mother and child scorecard in Rambura sector will begin in July 2020.

• Smallholder Agricultural Market Support: WFP is engaging with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) to support the revision of government’s post-harvest strategy as part of Development Partner technical team. The revision of the strategy was identified as one of the key policy priorities for MINAGRI as elaborated in their annual forward-looking Joint Sector Review.