WFP Rwanda Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

695 mt of food assistance commodities distributed

US$ 969,500 cash-based transfers completed

US$ 7.1 m six months net funding requirements, representing 65 percent of total requirements for the next six months (July- Dec 2019).

228,700 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 228,700 people including refugees, asylum seekers, Rwandan returnees, and school children assisted under home-grown school feeding programme. The most vulnerable men, women and children in refugee camps received additional high nutritious food supplement to improve their nutritional status. All camp-based refugees in Rwanda are mainly dependent on food and nutrition assistance provided by WFP in the form of cash transfers, in-kind food or a combination of the two.

• Over US$ 970,000 cash was transferred to all camp-based refugees through their bank accounts, allowing them to purchase food of their choice from retailers and markets within and around the camps.

• WFP provided daily school meals to over 80,000 primary school going children in 104 schools located in some of the poorest and most food insecure areas in the western and southern provinces of Rwanda. WFP is engaging with the Ministry of Education for the development of an implementation plan for the national school feeding programme. A validation workshop will be conducted in July 2019 to approve the final document before presenting to the Permanent Secretary and Minister of Education.

• WFP was appointed as co-chair of the social security and short-term assistance subcommittee under the newly restructured national Social Protection Sector Working Group.

• Ebola virus continues to spread in North-Kivu region in DR Congo. On 14 July 2019, a confirmed case of an Ebola patient was reported in the town of Goma seven kilometres away from Rwanda’s western boarder of Rubavu around lake Kivu, putting Rwanda at a ‘very high’ risk. WFP continues to provide assistance for national preparedness led by the Ministry of Health. Two Ambulances have been provided by WFP and deployed to Rubavu and Rusizi high priority districts. WFP continues to provide technical support on Logistics, supply chain and engineering to National Tasks force contingency plan for preparedness and response.