WFP Rwanda Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

108,365 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 706,224 cash-based transfers made

USD 7.4 million six months (August 2021- January 2022) net funding requirements, representing 34 percent of total requirements.

139,067 people assisted people assisted in July

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

• In July, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 107,143 people, including 64,979 Congolese refugees, 41,802 Burundian refugees as well as 362 returnees hosted at Kijote transit center.

• WFP continued to provide reduced rations due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (82 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (nine percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration.

Should additional funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended percentage accordingly.

• Voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees continued. Since January, 27,796 Burundian refugees have voluntarily repatriated. WFP continues to support repatriating refugees with hot meals in transit centers before departure and with high energy biscuits to support the journey to their home country.

• In an effort to improve refugee living conditions as well as mitigate environmental degradation in and around Kigeme and Gihembe refugee camps, the Government of Rwanda continued relocating Congolese refugees from the two camps to Mahama refugee camp. As of 31 July, 8,618 Congolese refugees had been relocated to Mahama camp since October 2020.

COVID-19 updates:

• In July, 1,117 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed among the refugee population, 690 patients were discharged, seven deaths were recorded while 420 cases were still active.

• In the last week of June, the Government implemented strict measures such as closure of public and private schools across the country, inter-district movements restrictions and movement restrictions in and outside refugee camps to curb the spread of COVID-19. Currently, WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance to around 124 refugee Covid-19 patients hosted at Nyamagabe District isolation center.

Resilient livelihoods:

• Through its food assistance for assets (FFA) programme, WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT) to 24,365 people for their participation in the rehabilitation of marshland and terracing.

This activity is carried out under the Sustainable Market Alliance and Assets Creation for Resilient Communication and Gender Transformation (SMART) project, which is on-going in five districts.