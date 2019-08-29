WFP Rwanda Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

645 mt of food assistance commodities distributed

US$ 967,500 cash-based transfers completed

US$ 10.8 m six months net funding requirements, representing 50 percent of total requirements for the next six months (August 2019-January 2020).

0.3m people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• Overview: In July, WFP continued its operations and reached 229,400 targeted beneficiaries with food and nutritional assistance. These include 148,200 Burundian, Congolese refugees and asylum seekers hosted in six camps, and 81,200 school going children in primary schools located in the most food insecure areas. The most vulnerable men, women and children in camps received additional high nutritious food supplement to improve their nutritional status.

• Ebola Virus Outbreak: In July 2019, three confirmed cases of Ebola virus were reported in the town of Goma, eastern DRC. Rwanda remains at high risk and the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance at all ports of entry. WFP continues to provide technical support in logistics, supply chain and engineering. WFP is currently working jointly with UNICEF to fundraise for fully equipped and properly staffed 25 bed capacity Ebola Treatment Centre in Kigali.

• Tackling stunting: In partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), WFP is supporting the Government of Rwanda to address stunting using BCG’s Smart Simplicity approach. The initiative more specifically focuses on reducing stunting among children under five years.

• Africa Food Security Leadership Dialogue: World Food Programme’s Assistant Executive Director for partnerships, Ute Klamert together with other senior WFP colleagues will attend the Africa Food Security Leadership Dialogue hosted by His Excellency President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda in cooperation with African Union Commission (AUC), African Development Bank (AfDB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and The World Bank (WB) on 5-6 August 2019. The ambition of the event is to catalyse actions and financing to help address Africa’s worsening food security crisis under climate change.