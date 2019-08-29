29 Aug 2019

WFP Rwanda Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (285.1 KB)

In Numbers

645 mt of food assistance commodities distributed

US$ 967,500 cash-based transfers completed

US$ 10.8 m six months net funding requirements, representing 50 percent of total requirements for the next six months (August 2019-January 2020).

0.3m people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• Overview: In July, WFP continued its operations and reached 229,400 targeted beneficiaries with food and nutritional assistance. These include 148,200 Burundian, Congolese refugees and asylum seekers hosted in six camps, and 81,200 school going children in primary schools located in the most food insecure areas. The most vulnerable men, women and children in camps received additional high nutritious food supplement to improve their nutritional status.

• Ebola Virus Outbreak: In July 2019, three confirmed cases of Ebola virus were reported in the town of Goma, eastern DRC. Rwanda remains at high risk and the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance at all ports of entry. WFP continues to provide technical support in logistics, supply chain and engineering. WFP is currently working jointly with UNICEF to fundraise for fully equipped and properly staffed 25 bed capacity Ebola Treatment Centre in Kigali.

• Tackling stunting: In partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), WFP is supporting the Government of Rwanda to address stunting using BCG’s Smart Simplicity approach. The initiative more specifically focuses on reducing stunting among children under five years.

• Africa Food Security Leadership Dialogue: World Food Programme’s Assistant Executive Director for partnerships, Ute Klamert together with other senior WFP colleagues will attend the Africa Food Security Leadership Dialogue hosted by His Excellency President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda in cooperation with African Union Commission (AUC), African Development Bank (AfDB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and The World Bank (WB) on 5-6 August 2019. The ambition of the event is to catalyse actions and financing to help address Africa’s worsening food security crisis under climate change.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.