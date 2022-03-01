WFP Rwanda Country Brief, January 2022

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

• In January, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 112,807 people, including 105,873 camp-based refugees, 300 Rwandan returnees, and 26 Burundian asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza Transit Centre. WFP provided school meals to 33,679 children in schools within and around refugee camps, including 6,608 children from the host communities attending the same schools with refugee children.

• WFP continued to provide reduced food rations to camp-based refugees due to funding constraints, prioritizing refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.66 percent of all refugees), and provided food rations equivalent to 92 percent of the entitled 100 percent food basket (RWF 7,000). Refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.02 of refugees) received 46 percent of their food basket entitlement (RWF 3,500) instead of the 50 percent recommended ration.