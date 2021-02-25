WFP Rwanda Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

796 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 800,770 cash-based transfers made

USD 13.2 six months (February -July 2021) net funding requirements, representing 53 percent of total requirements. 250,389 people assisted In January 2021

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance

In January 2021, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 132,924 people, of which 74,037 Congolese refugees, 58,687 Burundian refugees, and 200 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center. Schools reopened for lower primary students on 18 January 2021. WFP provided school meals to 42,894 children, including 6,902 children living in host communities attending the same schools as refugee children.

The voluntary repatriation for Burundian refugees continued.

As of 31 January 2021, 11,269 individuals were repatriated.

WFP continued to support repatriating refugees with hot meals in transit centers before departure and with high energy biscuits to support them on the journey to their home country.

WFP, jointly with UNHCR and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) undertook joint resource mobilization efforts to avert ration reductions for all refugees. A total of USD 11.8 million is urgently required to ensure continued humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to refugees through February to July. Should no additional funding be availed in February, WFP will be forced to implement a 60 percent ration reduction for general food assistance to all refugees in March 2021.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF)

Following the re-opening of schools for lower primary students in January, WFP provided school meals to 110,563 Rwandan children from 107 schools located in four districts (Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rutsiro and Karongi) supported by the programme.

Resilience and Social Protection

The Sustainable Market Alliance and Assets Creation for Resilient Communities and Gender Transformation (SMART) project commenced in Nyaruguru, Rutsiro and Nyamagabe Districts.

Activities include land terracing work with approximately 1,100 participants from 17 communities. Community project management committees were also established for collective decision-making at the community level and mobile day-cares were set up to facilitate female participation in the SMART project activities.