WFP Rwanda Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

145.728 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 696,914 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.9 million six months (March-August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 37 percent of total requirements.

198,580 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 114,153 people in February 2022, including 106,357 camp-based refugees, 300 Rwandan returnees, and 23 Burundian asylum seekers accommodated in Nyanza Transit Centre. WFP provided school meals to 33,166 children in schools within and around refugee camps, including 7,473 children from the surrounding host communities, attending the same schools with refugee children.

• WFP continued to provide reduced general food assistance to camp-based refugees due to funding constraints prioritizing refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.81percent of all refugees) and provided them food rations equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended.

Refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.11 percent of refugees) received 46 percent of their food basket entitlement instead of the 50 percent ration.

Resilient Livelihoods:

• WFP through the resilient livelihoods programme provided cashbased transfers (CBT) worth USD 45,010 to 2,795 participants in February 2022 for their participation in marshland and terracing rehabilitation.

• Smallholder farmers harvested 877 mt of Irish potatoes worth USD 150,000 from 34 hectares of rehabilitated land in Bitenga marshland in Rutsiro district (Western province), benefiting 881 vulnerable smallholder farmers (446 female and 435 male). This contributed to food security and resilience to shocks as food production in this area increased significantly from less than 3 mt per hectare to over 25 mt.

Social Protection:

• WFP continued to support the Government through the Ministry of Emergency Management in developing National Disaster Preparedness plans. The plan will contribute to the country’s sectoral interventions to anticipate any crisis and ensure effective collaboration and coordination.

• In April, a meeting of government entities, UN agencies, and districts will be held to validate the draft National Disaster Preparedness Plan.

School Feeding programme:

• WFP continued to support home-grown school feeding in Rwanda and reached 74,323 primary school students in 108 schools with 216.8 mt of food commodities to students in all schools.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Education in a one-week campaign for the African Day of School Feeding 2022, sensitising stakeholders nationwide on the importance of school feeding.

• WFP and The Rockefeller Foundation boost national school feeding programme. Read more about this here.

Nutrition & HIV:

• WFP supported Rwanda Biomedical Centre to sensitize almost 10,000 school children (5,087 females) in primary and secondary schools in eight rural schools under the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme on positive life skills to prevent HIV infection.

According to the 2019-2020 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey, adolescents in rural areas have limited knowledge about HIV prevention. WFP plans to expand this activity to other schools to increase awareness and knowledge about HIV prevention among this group.

Smallholder Agricultural Market Support:

• WFP through the Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) facilitated smallholder farmers cooperatives to sign contracts with formal buyers for the supply of more than 13,000 mt of maize, with an estimated value of USD 3 million. Maize is directly purchased from smallholder farmers contributing to the local economy.

• WFP in collaboration with Impact Hub Kigali and the IGNITE regional innovation hub launched the IGNITE food systems challenge. This initiative seeks to fund innovative ideas from businesses and cooperatives to support sustainable food systems in Rwanda. Selected innovators will pitch their ideas in March 2022 to compete for additional investments and seed-funding.

The IGNITE funding will support them to further scale-up as well as enrol them into an entrepreneurship support programme.

Monitoring

• WFP’s monthly food price monitoring in and around refugee camps indicated that the average price of the food basket in February 2022 was 11 percent lower than in January 2022 (7,966 RWF/USD7.80) and 1 percent higher than in February 2021.

Maize prices decreased by 32 percent on average due the ongoing harvest for season 2022A while beans prices increased by 5 percent, owing to reduced beans stocks from last harvest (December 2021-Januray 2022). Prices for cooking oil, salt and rice increased by 5 percent compared to the same time last year (2021), likely due to the current general high prices for imported commodities.

Challenges

• WFP requires USD 8.9 million for the next six months (March - August 2022) representing 37 percent of the total funding requirement for planned activities. Of this, USD 7.5 million is required to restore full general food assistance to refugees, in line with the new targeting mechanism based on their vulnerability status.

• WFP needs USD 1.4 million in complementary funding for the Home-Grown School Feeding programme to procure locally produced fresh foods sourced from markets nearby schools in 2022, as a part of the Government’s national school feeding model. WFP also requires USD 400,000 to continue providing technical assistance to the Government to support shockresponsive social protection in 2022.

• In addition, WFP needs USD 424,500 to continue nutrition capacity strengthening activities and support the Government’s stunting prevention efforts.