WFP Rwanda Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

781.630 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.02 m cash-based transfers made

USD 12.2 m six months (March-August 2021) net funding requirements, representing 49.4 percent of total requirements.

220,327 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance

In February, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 132,634 people, of whom 74,486 are Congolese (DRC) refugees, 57,148 Burundian refugees, 75 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center, and 1,000 refugees including new arrivals, refugees relocating from urban areas to refugee camps and refugees awaiting to be registered.

WFP also provided school meals to 45,652 children, including 8,644 children from the host community attending the same school as refugee children.

In transit centers, WFP continued to assist repatriating Burundian refugees and provided hot meals and high energy biscuits (HEBs) to support them on the journey to their home country. As of 28 February,15,687 refugees have repatriated since the first convoy in August 2020.

WFP, jointly with UNHCR and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), informed refugees that the food ration they receive would be reduced by 60 percent from March onwards, due to significant funding shortfalls. A total of USD 10.8 million is urgently required to ensure continued humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to refugees from March through August. Should no additional funding be received in the coming months, an additional ration reduction risks to be implemented. Despite a ration reduction for general food assistance activities, WFP continues to provide full rations under its supplementary nutrition assistance activities and school feeding for the refugee population.

A beneficiary targeting strategy supported by the "UNHCR-WFP Programme Excellence and Targeting Hub" was finalized. The Hub aims to assess refugee needs and vulnerability to inform targeting and prioritization of beneficiaries, thus allowing a shift towards needs-based humanitarian assistance from the current status-based assistance for refugees in 2021. WFP and UNHCR will begin community consultations in March.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF)

In February, WFP provided school meals to 78,974 primary children from 107 schools located in four districts (Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rutsiro and Karongi).