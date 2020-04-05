WFP Rwanda Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

445 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,001,170 cash-based transfers made

US$ 11.5 m six months net funding requirements, representing 44 percent of total requirements for the next six months (March - August 2020).

225,957 people assisted In February 2020

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance: WFP reached 147,966 people with food assistance in February, including 74,342 Congolese refugees, 60,765 Burundian refugees, 372 asylum seekers, 122 returnees, as well as 12,365 primary school children from the refugees and host community attending the same schools.

The number of beneficiaries receiving cash-based transfers increased from 132,366 in January to 133,237 in February as a result of a bank registration exercise conducted in Mahama, Nyabiheke and Gihembe refugee camps in February. The bank registration process is conducted on a monthly basis in Mahama camp and on quarterly basis in Congolese refugee camps, with the objective to register new refugee households, allowing them to access cash assistance through e-cards.

Pandemic Preparedness and Planning: In response to the risk of the spread of the global corona virus (COVID-19) into Rwanda, WFP reviewed its business continuity plan and updated its Emergency Preparedness and Response activities to ensure pandemic-related measures were included and up to date. This meant a reinforcement of the infection-prevention and control practices put in place in WFP offices in the last quarter of 2019, originally for Ebola prevention. The Country Office also assessed available stocks of personal protective equipment and mobile isolation units for WFP personnel and to potentially support the Government’s efforts to manage COVID-19.

Social Protection: A diagnostic study led by WFP together with the Social Protection Sector Working Group has mapped out opportunities to enhance the climate-sensitive and shock-responsive social protection system in Rwanda. The study bases its findings on a climate analysis, a desk review and in-country field work, and considers the impact of climate shocks on household well-being. The study findings will be discussed at a high-level policy forum at the start of the second quarter.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): The first National School Feeding Technical Working Group meeting was held to discuss the National School Feeding Policy and Strategy, the government’s fiveyear costing proposal for scaling up the national school feeding programme and the modeling of nutritious menus for school feeding.

The meeting brought together participants from 15 Ministries, government agencies and development partners. Key recommendations to ensure adequate technical support for scaling up the national school feeding programme were formulated.