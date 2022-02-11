WFP Rwanda Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

143.107 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 702,256.27 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.7 million six months (January 2022- June 2022) net funding requirements, representing 52 percent of total requirements.

192,413 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

• In December, WFP reached 113,475 people with food and nutrition assistance, including 55,778 Congolese refugees in Kiziba, Kigeme, Mugombwa and Nyabiheke refugee camps, 50,099 Burundian and Congolese refugees hosted in Mahama camp, 300 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center as well as 26 Burundian asylum seekers hosted in Nyanza transit center.

WFP provided school meals to 38,495 children in schools within refugee camps, including 7,271 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.

• WFP provided reduced general food assistance rations in line with the new targeting approach. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (85.66 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (7.21 percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended ration size.

Resilient Livelihoods:

• In December, WFP through the resilient livelihoods programme provided cash-based transfers (CBT) worth USD 18,890 to 3,745 participants for their participation in the rehabilitation of marshland and terracing.

Social Protection:

• WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government convened a high-level policy forum on shock-responsive social protection. The forum brought together Government actors and development partners to discuss priority actions to enhance policy coherence and collaboration across sectors contributing to shock-responsive and climate-sensitive social protection.

Home-Grown School Feeding:

• Through the Home-Grown School Feeding programme, WFP provided daily meals to 75,194 primary students in 108 schools in four of the most vulnerable districts.

Nutrition & HIV:

• WFP provided technical and financial support to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre to conduct a national nutrition, food security and vulnerability survey among people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Rwanda in November-December 2021.

Findings showed that only 54 percent of PLHIV had acceptable food consumption in their households, thus increasing their risk of malnutrition. The study also indicated the co-existence of under and overnutrition among PLHIV aged 20 years and above, with 18 percent being underweight and 21 percent being either overweight or obese. These findings will help the Government to strengthen the nutrition component of the national HIV response towards improving nutrition and health outcomes of PLHIV.

Smallholder Agricultural Market Support:

• WFP conducted a Post-Harvest Handling and Storage (PHHS) training of trainers for 29 (25 men and 4 women) cooperating partners (CPs) equipping them with skills to handle their harvest particularly for maize and Irish potatoes. Through the cascade training model, the 29 trained CPs further trained 600 lead farmers across the country. Lead farmers will train approximately 30,000 smallholder farmers ahead of the 2022A (February-April) harvest season.