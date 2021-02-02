Rwanda + 2 more
WFP Rwanda Country Brief, December 2020
In Numbers
254.768 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 1m cash-based transfers
USD 15.2 m six months net funding requirements representing 60 percent of total requirements for the next six months (January-June 2021).
176,193 people assisted In December 2020
Operational Updates
Refugee Assistance:
In December, WFP provided food assistance to 134,664 people, including 74,437 DRC refugees, 60,227 Burundian refugees, and 200 returnees hosted in Kijote transit center.
WFP continued to provide school meals to 32,998 children in upper primary and secondary grades, including 7,106 children from the host community attending the same school as refugee children. Lower primary schools remain closed: the Government plans to resume classes in January.
The voluntary repatriation for Burundian refugees continued. As of December 2020, 7,579 refugees were repatriated by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and UNHCR. WFP continued to support repatriating refugees with hot meals in transit centers before departure and with high energy biscuits on the journey to their home country.
Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF):
WFP provided school meals to 35,423 Rwandan children in upper primary schools to support return to school when schools reopen. In order to ensure that lower primary school students continue reading ahead of the schools reopening on 18 January 2021, door-to door book lending continued, reaching more than 33,000 children. To encourage safe and regular handwashing practices in schools and adaptation to COVID-19 prevention measures, WFP and partners, constructed five new permanent handwashing stations in five schools located in Rutsiro District, totalling 28 permanent handwashing stations constructed since the start of the pandemic.
Resilience and Social Protection:
WFP and the Government officially launched the multi-year “Sustainable Market Alliance and Assets creation for Resilient Communication and Gender Transformation (SMART)” resilience project funded by KOICA. The project focuses on building community resilience and sustainable food security.
WFP in collaboration, with the World Bank, finalized, in late 2020, a baseline data collection as part of an impact evaluation exercise of the SMART project This evaluation aims at determining the project’s contribution to the national evidence base around livelihoods, agricultural and social protection programming.