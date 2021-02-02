WFP Rwanda Country Brief, December 2020

WFP provided school meals to 35,423 Rwandan children in upper primary schools to support return to school when schools reopen. In order to ensure that lower primary school students continue reading ahead of the schools reopening on 18 January 2021, door-to door book lending continued, reaching more than 33,000 children. To encourage safe and regular handwashing practices in schools and adaptation to COVID-19 prevention measures, WFP and partners, constructed five new permanent handwashing stations in five schools located in Rutsiro District, totalling 28 permanent handwashing stations constructed since the start of the pandemic.

Resilience and Social Protection: