WFP Rwanda Country Brief, December 2019

31 Dec 2019
In Numbers

341 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 991,774 cash-based transfers made

US$ 13.1 m six months net funding requirements, representing 58 percent of total requirements for the next six months (January-June 2020).

135,000 people assisted In December 2019

Operational Updates

• Food and Nutrition Assistance: WFP reached over 135,000 people who are primarily Congolese and Burundian refugees living in camps with food and nutritional assistance. School feeding activities did not take place due to school holidays.

• Social Protection: WFP, UNICEF, FAO and government partners initiated a joint programme aimed at addressing the existing challenges affecting the delivery of social protection services to Rwanda’s most vulnerable people. A technical committee meeting was conducted in December to discuss the planned activities and implementation in the first year. This joint programme is planned to be launched in January 2020. Each UN agency plans to apply its innovations and comparative advantage to better serve the government of Rwanda. WFP will focus on supporting the government respond to disasters, climate shocks and food security through national disaster preparedness and management plans and operational systems.

• Home-Grown School Feeding: WFP supported a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Prime Minister to attend the Global Child Nutrition Forum in Cambodia. This provided an opportunity for the Government of Rwanda to foster cross-country learning and sharing around school feeding best practices globally.

• WFP contributed to the drafting of the national school feeding policy and strategy, which is expected to be formally adopted by the Cabinet in early 2020. The policy contains a vision that all children in Rwanda achieve their full potential through sustainable school feeding.

• Nutrition: WFP participated in the 20th edition of the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA), showcasing innovations through WFP’s beneficiary and transfer management platform (SCOPE), sharing lessons learned and advocating for enhanced HIV-sensitive social protection programming.

• WFP and the Rwanda Biomedical Center conducted sensitisations campaigns, to raise awareness on HIV prevention among adolescent boys and girls, young men and women. Over 11,000 people were reached across the country.

• Smallholder Agricultural Market Support: A master training of trainers for post-harvest handling and storage and nutrition was conducted for NGO and government staff to prepare for the main harvest season in early 2020. A total of 55 participants will carry out onward training to 20,000 smallholder farmers in early 2020.

