WFP Rwanda Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

436 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1m cash-based transfers made

US$ 13.5m six months (January-June 2018) net funding requirements.

0.1m people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to more than 132,000 people in December, including Congolese and Burundian refugees living in six refugee camps across the country. In total, 436 mt of in-kind food commodities were distributed and US$ 996,512 of cash was transferred electronically to refugee’s smartcards.

• In order to verify the status of refugees living in camps, a verification exercise was conducted in Kiziba, Gihembe and Nyabiheke camps hosting Congolese refugees together with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). All Congolese refugees are now registered in WFP’s beneficiary identity and benefit management system (SCOPE).

• A performance evaluation exercise of NGO partners was completed in December, and contracts were successfully extended. WFP works with 14 NGO partners in Rwanda, who implement activities at the field level, such as the home-grown school feeding programme, nutrition programmes, farmer to markets alliance and food assistance for assets, among others.

• Following the ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus in neighbouring eastern DRC, emergency preparedness activities were conducted by WFP partnership with UN agencies and the Government of Rwanda under supervision of the Ministry of Health. This included procurement of food and non-food items (such as high energy biscuits, tents, and prefabricated sustainable office) from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Dubai. The items were airlifted and delivered free of charge to Kigali by the end of December by the United Parcel Services (UPS).

• Following the elections in DRC and possible violence outbreak, a joint interagency rapid assessment was conducted by UN agencies, including WFP, in order to set up preparedness in case of influx of up to 30,000 Congolese refugees. A joint emergency task force has been formed and temporary storage facilities have been identified at strategic locations.