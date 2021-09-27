WFP Rwanda Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

137.923 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 740,933 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.6 million six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements, representing 39 percent of total requirements.

194,741 people assisted in August

Operational Updates

Refugee Assistance:

In August, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 121,384 people, including 69,279 DR Congolese refugees, 46,645 Burundian refugees and 300 returnees hosted at Kijote transit center. WFP provided school meals to 23,320 children in schools within the refugee camps, including 5,160 children from the host communities around camps attending the same schools as refugee children.

WFP continued to provide reduced rations due to funding constraints. Refugees classified as highly vulnerable (82 percent of all refugees) received a food ration equivalent to 92 percent of the food basket instead of the 100 percent recommended, while refugees classified as moderately vulnerable (nine percent of refugees) received a food ration of 46 percent of the food basket instead of the 50 percent recommended ration. Should additional sustainable funding be received, WFP will be able to increase the food basket to the recommended percentage accordingly.

In August, WFP provided one-off rations to refugees classified as least vulnerable, who are no longer targeted for WFP general food assistance, in order to support them mitigate the impacts of the July COVID-19 lockdown measures on their livelihoods.

Since January, 28,936 Burundian refugees have voluntarily repatriated. WFP continues to support repatriating refugees with the provision of hot meals at transit centers before departure and the distribution of high energy biscuits (HEBs) to support the journey to their home country.

In an effort to improve refugee living conditions as well as mitigate environmental degradation in and around Kigeme and Gihembe refugee camps, the Government of Rwanda continued relocating DR Congolese refugees from the two camps to Mahama refugee camp. Gihembe refugee camp is expected to fully close by December 2021.