WFP Rwanda Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,092,665 cash-based transfers made

US$ 14.8 m six months net funding requirements, representing 43 percent of total requirements for the next six months (May - October 2020).

137,088 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: WFP continued prioritising lifesaving operations of providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to refugees while adhering to Government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) formally requested WFP’s support for three-months emergency food and nutrition assistance to over 16,000 vulnerable People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Rwanda who are impacted by COVID-19 this support is critical to ensure adequate uptake of antiretroviral therapy. WFP is advocating for additional resources to support this vulnerable group; US$ 540,000 is required to ensure assistance for three months. Food and nutrition support for PLHIV is particularly critical to ensure adequate uptake of antiretroviral therapy.

Refugee Assistance: WFP reached over 137,000 people with food assistance in April, including 74,500 Congolese refugees, 62,600 Burundian refugees and 16 returnees. Due to travel restrictions in place, no new returnees were received during the month of April. WFP implemented a number of measures to minimize the risk of refugee exposure to COVID-19 including reduction of the number of food distributions for its nutrition programme from twice a month to once a month, and providng full cash based transfers to Burundian refugees in Mahama camp instead of the hybrid modality of cash and in-kind food.

Social Protection: In line with its strategic focus on social protection,

WFP continued to engage in discussions with development partners including the government to support the most vulnerable with emergency cash transfers as a part of the national social protection COVID19 response.

School Feeding: School closure has been extended to Septemaber 2020, over 10,000 refugess and host commmunicy children are missing out on school feeing. The Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme is also on hold.

WFP contributed to the $10 million grant proposal for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to support COVID-19 response in the education sector, which was subsequently approved and will be managed by the Government and the World Bank. WFP will provide technical support for the school feeding elements of this partnership

Nutrition: A decline in the coverage of nutrition services particularly growth monitoring and promotion was reported by the Government following restrictions on movement and gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. An ad-hoc sub-committee including WFP and other partners was established to support the Government to enhance nutrition data management to inform timely decision making and minimise the impact of the pandemic on nutrition services and programmes.

Collaboration between the Government, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), One UN agencies and other partners on the “Smart Simplicity” approach to reduce stunting continued with the development of a scale-up plan and budget based on lessons learnt from the pilot phase in Rambura sector.

WFP conducted a Mobile Vulnerability Assesment and mapping (mVAM) survey to gather feedback from caregivers, community health workers and village leaders aimed to refine the “stunting-free village model” and tools such as the mother and child scorecard for the “Smart Simplicity” approach.

Smallholder Agricultural Market Support: As part of the COVID-19 Development Partners (DP) group for food security and agriculture activities, a technical team was established with the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI) to discuss issues related to the COVID-19 response in the agriculture sector. WFP acts as secretariat for this technical group.

Supply Chain: Despite current transport related challenges due to COVID-19, WFP continues to work with supply chain actors at both country and regional level to ensure timely food delivery