WFP Rwanda Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

1,015 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 545,538 cash based transfers made

US$ 5.5 m six months (May-October 2018) net funding requirements

277,000 people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• In April 2018, WFP provided food assistance to 277,000 people including, camp based refugees and Rwandan vulnerable populations, through general distributions, cash transfers, nutrition interventions, asset creation activities, school meals programmes, as well as assistance to small-holder farmers in Rwanda.

• Through its assistance to refugees and returnees in Rwanda, WFP distributed 905 mt of assorted food commodities and transferred US$ 488,731 of cash to 72,111 refugees and returnees to purchase food from the local market. With limited access to livelihood activities, refugees in Rwanda continue to depend on WFP monthly assistance to meet their food needs.

• Scarcity of funds, particularly for the refugee operations remain of serious concern despite continuous generosity of the international community. Ration reductions by 25 percent were maintained in April to stretch the few resources available.

• WFP transferred US$ 56,807 to 13,310 Rwandans participating in asset creation activities in the most food insecure areas. Under this programme, WFP is assisting beneficiaries in the most food insecure districts of Nyamagabe, Rutsiro and Karongi to improve their lives through land terracing, marshland reclamation, livestock keeping and access to the markets.

• WFP provided 110 mt of assorted food commodities to 79,974 Rwandan school children in the most food insecure districts. WFP is also linking schools to farmers’ cooperatives.

• WFP continues to support smallholder farmers in Rwanda by providing training in post-harvest loss reduction and linking them with formal buyers and agriculture service providers including banks and financial institutions. Over 47,000 smallholder famers around Rwanda are assisted through this programme monthly. To date, during the 2017/2018 agricultural calendar, WFP facilitated the sale of approximately US$ 2 million of food commodities from supported smallholder farmers to private sector buyers.